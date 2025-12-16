GHMC logs 179 complaints in Prajavani public hearing

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Monday received as many as 179 complaints during its public hearing, the Prajavani programme, held at the GHMC headquarters and all circle offices. Citizens submitted requests concerning town planning, sanitation, engineering, land acquisition, and other issues.

A total of 47 complaints were received in the Prajavani programme at the GHMC headquarters, with an additional 132 applications collected across the six zones of the GHMC.

Of the 132 applications received in the zones, 67 complaints were lodged in the Kukatpally zone, followed by 25 in Secunderabad, 18 in Serilingampally, 14 in L B Nagar, 7 in Charminar, and 1 in Khairtabad.

The complaints received by the officers were forwarded to the respective departments. Higher officers directed concerned department officials to address the raised concerns with accountability to ensure that the citizens of Greater Hyderabad are aware of the actions taken on their issues. The officers urged the relevant Heads of Departments to focus diligently on solving the public’s problems without delay. Additional Commissioners Raghu Prasad, Subhadra Devi, Venugopal, Satyanarayana, and other officers were present.

Moreover, HYDRAA on Monday received as many as 46 complaints in its public grievance programme. HYDRAA Commissioner A V Ranganath reviewed the complaints and assigned the task of addressing them to the concerned authorities.