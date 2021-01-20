GHMC modernising crematoria in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As per the State orders, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to modernise crematoria; a few of them with its own funds and others under the corporate social responsibility (CSR). A few of them have already been completed, while construction of others is progressing.



Many crematoria works are in full swing. At a cost of Rs.4.6 crore, a modern crematorium for Hindus in Dhaniyala Gutta, at Begumpet, is to come up soon. Minister Kalvakuntla Tarakarama Rao is to lay the foundation stone on Wednesday.

This crematorium will have an administration block, a ceremonial hall, wood storage, 'pinda pradhanam' area, a waiting hall near cremation, electric gasifier, last ritual yard, among other facilities.