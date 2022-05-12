GHMC panel approves 11 development works

Hyderabad: The 10th GHMC standing committee meeting on Wednesday approved 11 development works costing Rs 43.65 crore proposed by corporators. City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi presided. Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, Additional Commissioners and other officials were present during the meeting.

The committee approved construction of a model markets (cost Rs 13.20 crore) at Ameerpet and at Panjagutta (Rs 6.70 crore) and a convention hall at Indira Nagar, a 2 BHK dignity housing colony opposite Prasad's multiplex at a cost of Rs 18 crore. The committee also approved road development from Lalapet Flyover (Ambedkar statue) to Moulali flyover, a 100-foot road costing Rs 3 crore. It gave green signal to acquisition of 544 properties for proposed road from Bandlaguda Tulsi Nagar to Wadi-e-Hooda (airport) route via Noori Nagar B Block Milab Nagar, Gaus Nagar and Mustafa Hills.

The committee also approved acquisition of 352 properties for the proposed 60 m wide road from Priyadarshini Hotel to Ambedkar statue and from Dubai Gate to LB Nagar. Several other work were given approval at the meeting.