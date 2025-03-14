GHMC, police issue guidelines for peaceful Holi celebrations

Hyderabad: In view of the festival of colours, Holi, coinciding with the sacred month of Ramzan, the municipal corporation and police authorities have implemented special measures. In order to maintain peace and tranquility the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has ordered the closure of slaughterhouses and beef shops, while the tri police commissioner of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda have issued directives prohibiting the forced application of colours on individuals, places, or vehicles.

The GHMC Commissioner K Ilambarithi has issued a directive mandating the closure of all cattle slaughterhouses and beef retail shops under GHMC jurisdiction on the occasion of Holi. This decision aligns with similar past measures taken to maintain communal harmony in the city, which has a substantial Muslim population, especially in the Old City area. In its official order, the GHMC stated, “All cattle slaughterhouses and retail beef shops within GHMC limits shall remain closed on March 14 for Holi. Concerned officers must cooperate with municipal staff to enforce this directive.” Whereas, the tri police Commissionerate have introduced strict regulations to curb forced colour application and public disturbances during Holi 2025. The rules, effective from 6 pm on March 13 to 6 am on March 15, target non-consensual celebrations and reckless behaviour to ensure community safety.

The Police Commissioners have issued orders banning the throwing of colours or coloured water on unwilling individuals in public places, streets, and on vehicles. The directive also restricts group movement of two-wheelers and other vehicles that could disturb public peace and order.

“Throwing colours or smearing unwilling persons with colour on public roads, causing annoyance, is prohibited. Group movement of vehicles in a manner that disturbs public peace is also restricted,” the orders stated.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand stated, “Celebrations should respect personal boundaries. We will take stringent action against harassment masked as festivity.”

The police said that any person violating the orders shall be liable for prosecution for violation under Section 76 Act of 1348 Fasli.

Additionally, Cyberabad police informed the closure of bars and wine shops. Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty issued orders that the wine/toddy shops and bars attached to the restaurants shall remain closed from 6 am to 6 pm on March 14.