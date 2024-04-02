GHMC rakes in record property tax collection

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has achieved a remarkable milestone in property tax collections, surpassing the previous year's figures by an outstanding margin. This year, GHMC has collected Rs 257 crore more in property taxes compared to the previous fiscal year.

According to GHMC, the revised budget estimates for 2023–2024 are Rs 1,810 crore, out of which GHMC has successfully collected Rs 1,917 crore so far, demonstrating a commendable effort in revenue generation. Last year the collections were Rs 1,660 crore, a 15.5 per cent increase compared to the last financial year, 2022-2023.

A pivotal factor contributing to this remarkable success has been the implementation of the One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme, which enables a 90 per cent interest waiver on property tax arrears until the financial year 2022–23. This initiative alone has resulted in the collection of nearly Rs 300 crore this year, showcasing its effectiveness in incentivizing compliance among taxpayers.

Highlighting the sheer magnitude of last-minute collections, GHMC Commissioner Ronlad Rose said, “GHMC has recorded over Rs 123 crore on the final day alone, underscoring the collective effort and commitment of both taxpayers and GHMC officials. This has been achieved despite the fact that it has largely been election year, with bill collectors and tax inspectors playing crucial election duties such as BLOs and BLO supervisors.”

Moreover, concerted efforts to address long-pending issues with both government and private entities have significantly contributed to streamlining the tax collection process and enhancing overall efficiency.

GHMC acknowledged the invaluable contributions of bill collectors, tax inspectors, Assistant Municipal Commissioners (AMCs), Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Zonal Commissioners (ZCs), and the Central Tax Section, IT, and finance wings at the head office.

Their tireless efforts have been instrumental in achieving this historic feat. The proactive involvement of special officers has also played a crucial role in achieving these record-breaking figures, says Ronald Rose.

The GHMC expresses its gratitude to all taxpayers for their cooperation and compliance, which have been instrumental in this remarkable feat. The corporation remains committed to its mission of enhancing civic amenities and infrastructure through sustainable revenue generation.