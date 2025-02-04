GHMC receives 134 applications at Prajavani

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner K Ilambarithi has instructed the officials to promptly address public grievances received during the Prajavani programme. He said that there will be no tolerance for delays in resolving these issues.

The Commissioner participated in the Prajavani programme held at the GHMC headquarters on Monday, where he listened to the concerns of citizens from across the city. He carefully reviewed each grievance and directed the relevant officials to address the issues immediately.

The GHMC received as many as 134 complaints in the public hearing Prajavani programme at the GHMC headquarters and all circles of GHMC.

Total of 44 complaints were received during the Prajavani programme organised at the GHMC headquarters, out of which 22 were received by the Town Planning Department, four each by the Tax and FA departments, three by the Engineering (Maintenance), two complaints each by the Sanitation, Veterinary, Estates, and Housing departments, and one each by the Land Acquisition, Admin, and UBD Departments.

Meanwhile, 86 applications were submitted across six GHMC zones. The Kukatpally zone received the highest number with 45 complaints, 10 in the Secunderabad zone, 20 in the Serilingampally zone, six in the Charminar zone, four in the LB Nagar zone, and one in the Khairtabad zone.

The Prajavani phone-in programme received four requests all of which were forwarded to the respective departments.

On the occasion, the Commissioner said that the officials must prioritise addressing the concerns of the city's residents. He directed them to provide a written response to the petitioner, outlining the timeline for resolving both personal and social issues. Citizens from across the city presented their grievances to the Commissioner, Town Planning officials, and Additional Commissioners, detailing their challenges.

Additional Commissioners Shiva Kumar Naidu, Yadagiri Rao, Geetha Radhika, Additional CCP Gangadhar, Pradeep, Water Works GM Sai Ramana, Housing SE Krishna Rao, EE Rajeshwar Rao, Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Abdul Vakeel, Estate Officer Uma Prakash, Valuation Officer Mahesh Kulkarni, OSD Anuradha, AMCs, other departmental officers, staff and others were present.

Earlier in the day, the Hyderabad city Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Monday visited Hafizpet ward. The Mayor emphasised the city's commitment to addressing local issues. She stated that a concentrated effort will be made to identify and resolve problems across different wards. With an emphasis on sanitation, stormwater drainage, and long-standing challenges in various neighbourhoods, the Mayor plans to collaborate closely with senior officials from relevant departments and local corporators. She visited several colonies in Hafizpet and took steps for sanitation and prevention of dog infestation. Later, the Mayor ordered the officials to take steps for sanitation and prevention of dog infestation in the RTC colony, prepare proposals for road widening, storm water drainage and park development.

The Mayor inspected the work being undertaken to prevent floods from Navodaya Colony Sewage Water and Central University.