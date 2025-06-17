GHMC receives 165 applications in Prajavani

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner RV Karnan has directed officials to act swiftly in addressing the complaints raised by the public during the Prajavani programme. Residents from across the city gathered at the GHMC headquarters on Monday to share their issues with the Commissioner. He urged the concerned department officials to carefully review these grievances and ensure they are resolved without delay.

The GHMC received as many as 165 complaints in the public hearing Prajavani programme at the GHMC headquarters and all circles of GHMC in which people submitted requests on town planning, electric lights, and other issues.

A total of 74 complaints were received during the public hearing organised at the GHMC headquarters, out of which 35 were related to the Town Planning Department, 7 in Tax Section, 5 each in the Engineering and Sanitation Departments, 4 in Electrical Department, 3 in UBD Department, 2 each in the Health, Administration and Transport Departments, one each to the Revenue, Lakes, UCD, Projects, HMWSSB and AC Legal Charminar Zone.

The Prajavani phone-in programme received 2 requests – all of which were forwarded to the respective department.

Meanwhile, a total of 91 complaints were received in the six zones under the jurisdiction of GHMC. of total, 47 in Kukatpally zone, 18 in the Serilingampally, 14 in Secunderabad, 7 in LB Nagar, 4 in the Charminar and one in the Khairtabad Zone.

The Commissioner said that to ensure that the citizens of Greater Hyderabad are aware of their issues, RV Karnan directed the officials to address the raised concerns with accountability. He urged the relevant Heads of Departments to focus diligently on solving the people’s problems.

Additional Commissioners Raghu Prasad, Venugopal, Yadagiri Rao, Satyanarayana, Venugopal Reddy, Nalini Padmavati, Geetha Radhika, Mangatayaru, CE Ratnakar, Vigilance Additional SP Srinivas, Town Planning CCP Srinivas, Additional CCPs Venkanna, Gangadhar, Pradeep, Chief Medical Officer Dr Padmaja, UBD Director Venkateswarlu, Deputy CEO Panasa Reddy, Housing EEOs PV Ravinder, Rajeshwara Rao, Advertisement Officer, Food Safety Officer Mutyam Raju and others were present.