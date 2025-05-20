GHMC receives 183 applications in Prajavani

Hyderabad: GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan has instructed the officials to swiftly address the requests submitted during the Prajavani programme. After carefully reviewing the concerns raised by citizens from across the city at the public hearing held at the GHMC headquarters on Monday, the Commissioner has directed the respective department officials to work towards effective solutions.

GHMC received as many as 183 complaints in the public hearing programme at the GHMC headquarters and all circles of GHMC, in which people submitted requests on town planning, electric lights, and other issues.

A total of 66 complaints were received during the public hearing held at the GHMC headquarters. Of them, 33 were received from the Town Planning department, 6 from the Engineering department, 5 from the Tax Section, 2 each from the Electric, Land Acquisition, Finance, Administration, Sanitation, Housing and Vigilance Departments, 1 each from the Health, Estate, Lakes and UBD departments.

The Prajavani phone-in programme received four requests, all of which were forwarded to the respective department.

Meanwhile, a total of 113 complaints were received from the six zones of GHMC. Out total 113, Kukatpally received 40, Serilingampally Zone 14, LB Nagar Zone 9, Secunderabad Zone 17, Charminar Zone 3 and 30 from the Khairatabad Zone.

Commissioner RV Karnan emphasised that in light of the people voicing their personal and social issues, it is imperative for officials to address these matters with accountability. He insisted that decisions regarding financial requests must be made at the local level, and regardless of the outcome, the petitioners should receive written notification about the decision made.