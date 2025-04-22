GHMC receives 193 applications in Prajavani

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Commissioner K Ilambarithi, emphasised the importance of addressing complaints raised during the Prajavani programme. He has directed officials to prioritise these concerns and take proactive measures to ensure swift resolutions. The Commissioner urged department officials to pay special attention to the grievances submitted through public hearings and to keep petitioners informed once their issues have been resolved.

Ilambarithi said that the petitioners ought to avoid repeatedly returning to public hearings on the same matter. Instead, they should strive for a swift resolution. If a resolution is not resolved, it is essential that they are clearly informed of the reasons behind the delay.

The GHMC received as many as 193 complaints in the public hearing Prajavani programme at the GHMC headquarters and all circles of GHMC.

Total of 82 complaints were received during the Prajavani programme organised at the GHMC headquarters, of which 32 were received from the Town Planning Department, nine from the Tax Department, six Sanitation Department, five from the Engineering and three each from the Administration, Health and Land Acquisition and Estate Departments, two each from projects, UBD, lakes, electrical, finance and UCD departments and one each from the Advertisement, Vigilance, and CPRO Departments. The Prajavani phone-in programme received one request all of which were forwarded to the respective departments.

Meanwhile, a total of 111 complaints were received in the six zones under the jurisdiction of GHMC. Out of which 40 complaints were received in Kukatpally zone, 22 in Serilingampally zone, 21 in LB Nagar, 18 in Secunderabad zone, nine in Charminar zone, and one in Khairtabad zone.

Additional Commissioners Venugopal, Chandrakanth Reddy, Pankaja, Venugopal Reddy, Yadagiri Rao, Additional CCPs, senior officers of various departments and other officers were present. Moreover, The Hyderabad Disaster Response, Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) on Monday received as many as 52 complaints in HYDRA public grievance programme. The HYDRA Commissioner informed that the complaints which were received were related to the layouts on the city outskirts.