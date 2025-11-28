GHMC rolls out pedestrian-friendly footpath project in busy Filmnagar

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has initiated the development of a Model Footpath along the high-pedestrian corridor from Ramanaidu Studio at Road No 79/82 Junction to BVB Junction at CVR Channel, Road No. 82, Jubilee Hills, falling under Circle-18, Khairathabad Zone.

The project aims to enhance pedestrian safety, ensure seamless mobility, and uplift the overall urban streetscape in one of the busiest stretches of Jubilee Hills. The works commenced on Monday, and will be completed within four months.

The sanctioned cost of the project is Rs. 1.68 crore, covering 1,000 metres (LHS) and 500 metres (RHS) of footpath development.

Eco-Friendly Construction: Plastic Paver Blocks - a key highlight of the Model Footpath is the use of recycled plastic paver blocks, replacing traditional concrete tiles.

According to GHMC, these pavers are composed of 65–70% post-consumer single-use plastic waste such as MLP, LDPE, and LLDPE, with the remaining mix including fillers and mineral additives.

Features include - Compressive strength of ≥ 35 MPa, suitable for high pedestrian load areas, Zig-zag modular design (225 mm × 112 mm × 50 mm), manufactured using recycled HDPE and PET, supports environmental sustainability by diverting large volumes of plastic waste from landfills.

The footpath will further be equipped with a 10 kWp Solar Grid System, making it a smart and green urban utility.

The solar installation includes - 600Wp or above solar modules (Approved brands: Renewsys / Saatvik / Emmvee), 10kW grid-tied inverters (Approved brands: Solis / GoodWe / Sungrow), MS box-pipe mounting structures (8–10 ft height), Automated module cleaning system, AC & DC distribution boxes with safety features, Lightning arrestor and earthing system and Complete transport, installation, and commissioning.

This solar canopy will not only provide shade to pedestrians but also contribute clean energy to the grid.

Additionally, to ensure universal accessibility, the Model Footpath will feature tactile pavers and guidance bars enabling safe navigation for visually impaired pedestrians.

This step aligns with GHMC’s commitment to creating barrier-free, people-friendly public spaces.

GHMC’s Commitment to Urban Transformation - The Model Footpath project is part of GHMC’s broader mission to enhance walkability, improve non-motorized transport infrastructure, and adopt sustainable urban development practices across Hyderabad.

The corporation is expediting the work to ensure timely completion and to deliver a modern, safe, and environmentally responsible pedestrian corridor in Jubilee Hills.