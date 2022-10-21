GHMC ropes in entomology wing to clear mosquito menace in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Following the recent incessant rains, the water inundation, sewage overflow and poor sanitation issues in parts of the city have increased. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's entomology wing is resorting to prevent breeding of Aedes aegypti mosquito that causes dengue fever. However, there is a spike in dengue and other vector-borne diseases across the city.

Anti-larval operations are being taken up with 642 teams as per the Pin Point Programme (PPP) in domestic, peri-domestic mosquito breeding sources in house to house every day.

According to GHMC, they are taking up all precautions for effective surveillance and control of mosquito breeding and the spread of vector-borne diseases.

"With sporadic rains, already the weather is highly conducive for the growth of Aedes mosquito, and the entomology staff is carrying out weekly anti-larval operations in each and every locality," said an official from the Entomology wing.

"There are over 2,375 staff working for vector control operations in the city. Moreover, GHMC also identified over 4,846 colonies and 3,500 houses where mosquitoes are breeding high. The cleanliness drive every Sunday, 10 am for 10 minutes for 10 weeks (10.10.10) is being followed to control the spread of mosquitoes."

To prevent mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, malaria, encephalitis, and chikungunya, it is important to control the breeding of mosquitoes in open water bodies around housing colonies. The GHMC entomology wing is already carrying out awareness drives and ensuring that citizens practice mosquito control measures. GHMC is aggressively carrying out fogging and spraying in colonies. Drones with chemicals are used to control mosquito breeding in ponds and lakes.

"The operations include the anti-larvae operations in lakes, ponds, and tanks, releasing oil balls in dirty water and Gambusia fish in lake areas and Fogging in localities," said GHMC Chief Entomologist A Rambabu.

Following the drive, Shah Hatim lake in Tolichowki, which was one of the lakes with massive mosquitoes breeding, was cleared. Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin said the entire lake is now cleared with FTC machines and removed the Water hyacinth. Later, drones were used for spraying chemicals. Now, the Tolichowki is mosquitoes free."

Recently, after the complaints received from the locals, the Anantgiri lake in Banjara Hills was cleared. Likewise, other various lakes and water bodies are being cleaned using machines, releasing fish balls and spraying chemicals is in progress.

On Monday, GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi also instructed the wing to work hard in controlling the mosquito menace in the city.