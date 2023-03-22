GHMC sends notices to 17 commercial bodies over fire safety

Hyderabad: Taking measures to curb recurring fire incidents in the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's (GHMC) directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EV&DM) has sensitised 17 commercial establishments about their vulnerability to fire mishaps.

Owners of the establishments were served a notice by EVDM asking them to either vacate or relocate potential fire-inducive materials from their go-downs.

EV&DM director, Prakash Reddy said that Paradise Food Court, The Interior Park Furniture Mall, Taj Tristar, and Elevatex have shifted their material and taken up fire safety measures while Hotel Swagath Residency in KPHB, Royaloak in Banjara Hills, Keshav Reddy Sweets in Madhapur and Bantia Furniture in Attapur have not responded to the notices.

Those operating with scrap materials, cylinders, papers, pharmaceutical chemicals, oil containers, plastic, rubber and other flammable materials were notified.

"Some establishments were also given 15 day time to ensure fire safety measures are taken and the ones that do not comply with norms will be sealed," said a senior officer at EVDM.