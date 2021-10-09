GHMC special drive to make city beggar-free

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is conducting a special drive to make the city beggar-free. The move follows the story carried in The Hans India on Friday ('Many homeless eke out living near Nampally station & at Labour Adda').

As part of the drive on Friday, the civic body officials spotted homeless people and elderly persons living on footpaths at 'Labour Adda' at Nampally railway station and shifted them to Begumpet shelter home.

The officials said steps were being taken at field-level to rehabilitate the homeless, people living on footpaths and near railway stations in shelter homes throughout the city to turn it into beggar-free. People with health problems were being treated at nearest Basthi Dawakhana and government hospitals, they stated. There are 13 shelter homes in GHMC limits. Even migrants and the poor can avail services of the shelter homes for free. Most of these homes are maintained by non-governmental organisations (NGOs). The GHMC pays them monthly.

According to officials, around 350-370 persons are staying in these shelter homes. Every Saturday, the GHMC officials inspect these homes and check their maintenance. During Covid lockdown and night curfew, migrant workers and homeless people availed the services of the shelter homes.