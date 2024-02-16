GHMC standing committee poll scheduled on March 7

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) released the election schedule for the constitution of the new GHMC Standing Committee. The election for the 15-member standing committee will be held on March 7.

The notification for the standing committee elections was released on Friday. As per the notification, the candidates can submit their nominations from February 20 to 27, excluding February 25, which is a Sunday from 11am to 3pm. The list of nominations received will be published on the last day after scrutiny on February 28 by the GHMC Commissioner. The nominations can be withdrawn before 3 pm on March 2 and the final list of contesting candidates will be published on the same day. Counting of votes will begin after 3 pm on March 7 and the results will be declared subsequently. A total of 147 ward members will participate in the electoral process and each voter will have as many votes as there are members to be elected.

According to rules, any GHMC development work which requires funds from Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore must be approved by the standing committee while works of less than Rs 2 crore can be approved by the GHMC Commissioner or Zonal Commissioners.