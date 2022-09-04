  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

GHMC to have 15 co-option members

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation
x

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

Highlights

The GHMC Council will now have 15 co-option members with the proposal sent by the civic body seeking an increase in the number of co-option members from five to 15 getting a nod from the State Cabinet on Saturday.

Hyderabad: The GHMC Council will now have 15 co-option members with the proposal sent by the civic body seeking an increase in the number of co-option members from five to 15 getting a nod from the State Cabinet on Saturday.

The GHMC had earlier invited applications for co-option member posts from persons having knowledge or experience in the municipal administration of the civic body. A co-option member is the part of the council and is also eligible to participate in the General Body Meetings.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X