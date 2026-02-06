GHMC turned into a den of blatant corruption:Activists

Hyderabad: Corruption within various departments of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has drawn significant attention, with citizens alleging widespread bribery across the civic body.

The citizens alleged that officials have become habituated to having their palms greased in several GHMC departments. Bribes are allegedly demanded on a commission basis or as a percentage of the total sum involved, affecting everything from building permits and trade licences to commercial activities and contractors engaged in civic projects.

According to activists, corruption is rampant in key sections such as town planning, engineering, and health departments. It allegedly includes the issuance of building occupancy certificates, trade licences, among other services.

“The bribe rates are fixed according to the type of building--residential or commercial--the number of floors, and the area of the site. For commercial structures, the bribe is higher, while for residential buildings, the amount depends on the deviations,” said Mohammed Ahmed, a social activist.

He further stated that GHMC zones such as Charminar, Rajendranagar and Golconda witness additional harassment due to political influence.“In these zones, citizens face increased torment because of political interference within the GHMC,” Ahmed said.

Despite multiple complaints with evidence submitted to higher officials and the State Vigilance Department, no action has reportedly been initiated, he alleged, even as corrupt practices continued unabated.

Recently, citing significant delays in public works, alleged extortion of bribes, and substandard infrastructure, over 5,000 residents of Surya Nagar Colony in Shaikpet, Jubilee Hills, lodged a complaint with the Telangana Vigilance and Enforcement Department, alleging corruption within GHMC Circle 18.

Asif Sohail Hussain, a member of the Jubilee Hills Colonies Forum, said residents accused officials of turning a blind eye to--and actively facilitating--rampant unauthorised high-rise constructions in blatant violation of GHMC norms.

“Residents claim that crores in bribes are fuelling these illegal approvals, with benami properties allegedly held in the names of relatives and proxies,” he said.

In their complaint, residents pointed out that seven–eight storey buildings are being constructed on small plots without fire safety clearances, parking provisions, or mandated setbacks. They also flagged poorly constructed roads, overseen by the same officials, which deteriorated quickly, raising concerns over corruption and negligence.

Several bribery cases involving GHMC officials have been reported recently. On February 4, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught P Chinna Reddy, Superintending Engineer in the Kukatpally Zone, red-handed while accepting a Rs 15 lakh bribe. The bribe was allegedly demanded through an outsourced computer operator, Balasani Praveen Kumar, for processing bills worth Rs 1.40 crore.

Throughout 2025, multiple GHMC officials were arrested, including a Deputy Commissioner in Rajendranagar for accepting a Rs 2 lakh bribe in July, an Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) in Kapra Circle for Rs 1.2 lakh, and another AEE in Golnaka for accepting Rs 15,000 in June. An Assistant City Planner in Secunderabad was arrested in May for allegedly accepting an Rs 8 lakh bribe.