GHMC warns legal action over dumping C&D waste in non-designated areas

Hyderabad: After issuing repeated warnings, GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose has directed the officials not to hesitate in taking legal action against those who dump construction and demolition (C&D) waste at non-designated places.

The commissioner visited various colonies in Mehdipatnam circle on Monday and supervised the sanitation and development works. The commissioner told the officials to take legal action along with a penalty as per GHMC Act in case of dumping C&D waste on road, foot path, nalas, lakes, ponds and unauthorised places.

GHMC has designated four locations for the proper disposal of C&D waste and asked the citizens to contact only the authorised agencies for the disposal of debris. C&D recycling plants have been set up in Fathullaguda, Malkajgiri, Shamshabad and Tumukunta on all sides of Hyderabad.

Those from Moosapet, Kukatpally, Gajularamaram and Quthbullapur circles of Kukatpally zone and all circles of Serilingampally zone should contact Hyderabad C&D Waste Pvt. Ltd., on the toll-free number 1800-120-1159 or WhatsApp to 9100927073.

Likewise, citizens from Amberpet circle of the Secunderabad zone, Uppal, Hayatnagar, LB Nagar and Saroornagar circles of LB Nagar zone, and Malakpet and Santoshnagar circles of Charminar zone can contact the same agency for disposal of C&D waste as well.

Citizens from Chandrayangutta, Falaknuma, Charminar and Rajendra Nagar circles of Charminar zone, the entire of Khairatabad zone, Alwal circle of Kukatpally zone, Kapra circle of LB Nagar zone, and Malkajgiri, Musheerabad, Secunderabad and Begumpet circles of Secunderabad zone should contact Soma Srinivas Reddy on the toll-free number 18002030033 or WhatsApp to 7330000203 for disposing of the C&D waste.

The commissioner further asked the citizens to cooperate in keeping Hyderabad clean.

He ordered the officials to seize the vehicles if found transporting construction waste illegally. The commissioner asked the city residents to cooperate in keeping Hyderabad clean. Zonal Commissioner Venkatesh Dotre, Deputy Commissioner Surya Prakash, AMHO and others accompanied the commissioner during the inspection.