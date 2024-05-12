Narendra Modi is committed to make Tirupati IT hub, says Jagat Prakash Nadda

Tirupati : BJP’s national president Jagat Prakash Nadda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to transforming the revered pilgrim city Tirupati into a thriving IT hub, poised to generate numerous job opportunities.

Accompanied by TDP's national general secretary Nara Lokesh and JSP’s general secretary K Naga Babu, he embarked on a roadshow from the Jyotirao Phule statue to the Nalugu Kalla Mandapam in Tirupati on Saturday, culminating with an address to the gathered crowd.

Speaking on the occasion, Nadda criticised the state government lamenting the lack of development and rampant corruption. He asserted that the state had become a haven for land, sand, and liquor mafias, emphasising that ‘C’ in YSRCP signifies corruption. Observing the palpable enthusiasm among the populace, Nadda confidently predicted a resounding victory for the TDP, JSP and BJP coalition in the upcoming elections.



Highlighting Prime Minister Modi's relentless efforts toward national development and the empowerment of various segments of society, Nadda urged voters to support the NDA and elect V Varaprasada Rao of the BJP as Tirupati MP, alongside JSP's Aarani Srinivasulu as MLA.



Lokesh, in his address, likened Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to a cancerous tumour afflicting Rayalaseema.



He criticised the incumbent government's failure to complete any significant projects over the past five years, attributing an exodus of industries to their policies.



Lokesh pledged to revive stalled projects, citing Tirupati's potential to contribute significantly to the ‘Made in India’ initiative.



He felt that while Amara Raja industries and Tirupati have become synonymous, they were subjected to harassment due to which they had to flee to other states with their investments resulting in about 20,000 people losing their jobs.



Lokesh said that Modi’s aim is Viksit Bharat while Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan’s is Viksit AP. Pawan has sacrificed for the alliance and they came together to safeguard the interests of the state and Rayalaseema in particular and will stand by the people, he added.



In a scathing critique, Lokesh targetted the Bhumana family in Tirupati, accusing them of land grabbing and extortion. He alleged that no work could proceed without paying commissions to the family, even extending to mutton and chicken vendors including common people. Warning against electing a candidate associated with the Bhumana family, he felt that they could even jeopardise the sanctity of Tirumala.



Jana Sena leader Naga Babu also criticised Karunakar Reddy and his son Abhinay Reddy who is contesting as MLA candidate. He urged the voters to vote for JSP’s Arani Srinivasulu for the all-round development of the pilgrim city. Meanwhile, the roadshow brought in much josh among the cadres of the three parties.

