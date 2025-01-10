GHSPCA volunteers to rescue birds injured by Chinese manja

Hyderabad: To rescue birds getting caught and injured in Chinese manja during this festive season, city-based voluntary organisation Greater Hyderabad Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GHSPCA) on Thursday announced that they will be available at 16 different locations across the city to take up rescue work.

According to the members, the locations where the GHSPCA rescue teams will be available include Ameerpet, Bowenpally, Bahadurpura, Charminar, DV Colony, Goshamahal, Kachiguda, Malakpet, Chaitanyapuri, BHEL Kukatpally, Secunderabad, Shahlibanda, Rasoolpura, Tarnaka, Ramanthapur and Marredpally. The members urged people from across Hyderabad to contact their nearest GHSPCA volunteer so that the birds, injured due to Chinese manja, are rescued in time.

The GHSPCA animal welfare volunteers in collaboration with Forest department officials had managed to rescue 1,775 different kinds of birds. However, out of the 1,775 rescued birds, a total of 400 of them have died during rescue and rehabilitation work, said a senior officer.