GIC’s bamboo drive rekindles hope for Kolam tribes

In a pioneering effort to restore livelihoods and combat environmental degradation, the Green India Challenge (GIC), a nationwide environmental movement founded by former Rajya Sabha MP Joginpally Santosh Kumar, has launched a pilot bamboo plantation project spanning 5 acres in Mullalagutta 2 village, Adilabad Rural Mandal, Adilabad district.

This first-of-its-kind initiative seeks to address the acute bamboo shortage faced by the Kolam (Kollam) tribes, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) in Telangana, whose traditional livelihoods and craftsmanship critically depend on bamboo.

“This is not just about planting bamboo—it’s about planting hope and restoring dignity,” said Santosh Kumar. “The artistry of the Kolam tribes deserves revival. By ensuring a sustainable bamboo supply, we can create jobs, enhance incomes, and promote self-reliance. A community event will soon be organised to complete the plantation and introduce training programmes in advanced bamboo craftsmanship.”

Aligned with the objectives of the National Bamboo Mission, the project promotes bamboo as a sustainable, fast-growing resource that supports carbon sequestration, soil restoration, and rural livelihood generation. Once mature, the plantation is expected to yield thousands of bamboo culms annually, providing a reliable and renewable resource base for tribal artisans.