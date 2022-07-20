Girl Dances for Insta Reel at Hyderabad Metro Station, HMR Officials to Take Action

Lately, a video of a girl dancing inside the Hyderabad metro went popular on social media. The producer of the clip received millions of views and likes for footage she posted on her Instagram account while dancing both inside the metro and at a station. However, Netizans didn't let it go, as several people asked why such behavior was permitted on public transportation. Some praised her bravery, while others referred to the behavior as a "nuisance."

One of the social media users tweeted while tagging Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited. "What kind of nuisance is this?? Are you guys giving permission for this on metro trains? Are you guys changed Hyderabad metro stations as picnic spots & dance floors? (sic)." Also, a few other netizens demanded the Hyderabad Metro and police authorities take stringent action against the girl. HMR Officials said ' they will find that particular metro station and take action on her '