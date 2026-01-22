GITAM earns global academic and sustainability honours

Hyderabad: GITAM Deemed to be University, Hyderabad, continued to make its mark at national and international levels through academic leadership and sustainability initiatives.

Prof (Dr) Pritee Parwekar, Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, was invited as an invited guest and keynote speaker at the 10th International Conference on Smart Trends in Computing and Communications (SmartCom-2026).

The three-day international conference, held from January 19 to 21 at Crowne Plaza Pune City Centre in hybrid mode, attracted participants from across the world. Organised by the Global Knowledge Research Foundation and G R Scholastic LLP, with Springer as Publication Partner, the conference received over 400 research paper submissions from more than 50 countries.

Prof. Parwekar’s keynote address on emerging trends in computing and communications was widely appreciated and brought laurels to GITAM. In another significant achievement, GITAM Hyderabad received the ITC Wellbeing Out of Waste (WOW) Award 2025–26 for excellence in paper waste recycling.