GITAM University celebrates 15th Graduation Day

Hyderabad: GITAM (Deemed-to-be) University, Hyderabad, marked a momentous occasion celebrating the achievements of 1,490 graduating students from across GITAM’s diverse academic programs offered at the Hyderabad campus on the occasion of its 15th graduation ceremony on Saturday.

Present on the occasion were Ram Gopal, a global banking strategist and Former CEO of Barclays Bank India, Prof. Gouthama Rao Yejju, Acting Vice-Chancellor of GITAM (Deemed to be) University, and Prof. D S Rao, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, GITAM (Deemed to be) University Hyderabad. Gold medals were awarded to 23 outstanding students for their exceptional academic performances and contributions across different fields. Additionally, 24 research scholars received their doctorates, marking their significant contributions to their respective domains.