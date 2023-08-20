Give ticket to leaders who were part of Telangana Agitation- Uppal leaders

Hyderabad: Amidst the speculations of change in the candidature in Uppal Assembly Constituency, two BRS leaders including MLA Bheti Subhash Reddy and former mayor Bonthu Rammohan urged MLC K Kavitha to ensure the ticket is given to leaders who were part of Telangana agitation (Udyamakarulu).

Both Subhash Reddy and Bonthu Rammohan met Kavitha at her residence on Sunday. The leaders said that the party should give ticket to those who were part of agitation and not to those who have joined the party now and the one who don't have the support of party cadre.

The BRS leaders said they they have been in the party since the agitation days and participated in every program of the party in the constituency. There is a confusion among the cadre on the proposed changes in the constituency.

The meeting attains significance as both these leaders are contenders for the ticket. While Bheti Subhash has been the MLA, Rammohan has been taking up parallel programs in the constituency. There are speculations that this time the candidate would be changed and ticket is likely to be given to B Laxma Reddy, both these rivals gave come along to meet Kavitha, who has assured to take their issue to the high command.