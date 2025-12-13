Global Minds Group chief feted with School of Excellence Award

Hyderabad: Nettem Nagendra Chowdary, Chairman of Global Minds Group of Schools, was presented the School of Excellence Award and Best Academics Award at the EduTech Expo 2025 held in Hyderabad on Friday.

The award establishes Chowdary’s outstanding contributions to the field of education, particularly his innovative ideas, commitment to academic quality, and focus on holistic student development. Speaking on the occasion, Chowdary dedicated the recognition to his teaching staff and students, stating that the award reflects the collective effort of the Global Minds team to foster innovation-driven learning.