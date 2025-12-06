Global Summit 2025 to steer Telangana towards $3 trillion goal: Tummala

Agriculture, Marketing, Cooperation, Handlooms & Textiles Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao has announced that the upcoming Telangana Rising Global Summit – 2025 will serve as the launch pad for the state’s ambitious vision of becoming a $3 trillion economy by 2047. Currently valued at around $200 billion, Telangana aims to expand its economy 15‑fold over the next two decades.

At a review meeting on Friday, Minister Tummala directed officials to prepare audiovisual presentations (AVs) that highlight the state’s agricultural potential, foreign investment opportunities and long‑term development vision.

He stressed that the AVs must reflect the bright future of Telangana’s agriculture sector, which he identified as the cornerstone of the state’s economic growth.

The minister emphasised that agriculture--employing 66 per cent of the rural population and contributing 17 per cent to the Gross State Value Added (GSVA)--will play a decisive role in achieving the economic target. He outlined strategies such as boosting farmer incomes, enhancing productivity, expanding value-added agriculture, and increasing exports.

Key initiatives highlighted include IoT‑based micro‑irrigation, soil health management, agritech research, global seed leadership, horticulture mega clusters, oil palm expansion, farm tourism, advanced agri‑logistics and linking Farmer-Producer Organisations (FPOs) with food delivery companies. These measures, he said, will elevate Telangana’s agriculture to global standards and pave the way for exports worth thousands of crores.

Minister Tummala reiterated that farmer welfare remains the government’s top priority, citing schemes such as Rythu Bharosa, loan waivers, crop damage compensation and Rythu Bima. He underlined the government’s commitment to building a technology‑driven, data‑based and market‑oriented agricultural model.

“The labour of farmers is the source of Telangana’s development. Strengthening agriculture will strengthen the economy,” he declared, expressing confidence that the summit will mark a new chapter in agriculture, technology, and investment.