Global warming activist Dr Satish Sikha meets RS MP Santosh Kumar

Hyderabad: Reputed fashion designer Satish Sikha who left his lucrative fashion designing profession to become anti-global warming activist in 2007, met Rajya Sabha MP Joginpally Santosh Kumar at Pragati Bhavan on Saturday.

Dr Sikha, an Indian-born Canadian environmental activist was awarded honourary Doctotate by Eco Asia University, Mongolia for his services to environment protection. 90 Million Smiles Foundation, an NGO that aims to support underprivileged children across India was founded by Dr Satish Sikha.

Dr Sikha constructed a kilometre-long eco green handmade silk cloth fabric starting in 2007, with messages of support for the environment on a silk cloth (one yard for each message) from dignitaries and Celebrities. The silk cloth became more than 1.2 kilometres long with messages from approximately 1,263 celebrities and environment activists from 72 countries.

Dr Sikha in recognition to RS MP Santosh's efforts to environment with his Green India Challenge initiative, requested RS MP's message on the 1 yard silk fabric.

Honouring the request RS MP gave his message on silk fabric. His message was "Plant trees protect and promote. Save Environment, Save Nation & Save Globe" Dr Satish presented a Good Luck Copper coin which is a symbol of positive energy & gravity.

He lauded the efforts of Green India Challenge and requested to continue the efforts.