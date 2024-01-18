GMR unveils Yoddhas gym

Hyderabad: GMR Sports, the sports vertical of GMR Group announced the launch of a unique state-of-the art gym, Yoddhas Gym, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The GMR group, a pioneer in creating a sporting ecosystem in India through their various teams in Cricket, Kabaddi and Kho-Kho along with academies have now forayed into fitness with the Yoddhas Gym. The addition of Yoddhas Gym to their portfolio stands as a testament to the infrastructure giant’s dedication to providing a mindful, holistic and invigorating experience to all sports and fitness enthusiasts in the country. With the latest cutting-edge equipment, expert trainers, and a commitment to excellence, Yoddhas Gym promises to offer a fitness & wellness experience that transcends the boundaries of traditional fitness.

The driving force behind Yoddhas Gym is the aspiration to democratise the training experience of world class athletes, by allowing fitness enthusiasts and aspiring athletes to access the same level of facilities and expertise that have powered GMR’s sporting franchisees to success at the biggest platforms.

Speaking on the launch of Yoddhas Gym, PKSV Sagar, CEO, GMR League Games, said, “It gives us immense pleasure to announce the Yoddhas Gym, further showcasing our commitment to provide a 360 degree sporting ecosystem to all sports and fitness enthusiasts alike. The first ever Yoddhas Gym at Hyderabad is just the beginning to many more of them across the city and country in the months ahead, and we are hopeful that we can provide a holistic experience to athletes and fitness enthusiasts without any bias.”

GMR group is a well-established name in the world of sports with ownership of illustrious teams such as, Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League and Women’s Premier League, UP Yoddhas in the Pro Kabaddi League, Telugu Yoddhas in the Ultimate Kho-Kho, India Capitals in the Legends League Cricket, and Dubai Capitals in the International League T20.

Currently, UP Yoddhas are plying trade in the PKL Season 10 and are gearing up to turnaround their campaign with their next two matches scheduled to be played in the Hyderabad leg against Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on 19th and 20th January respectively. UP Yoddhas are one of the most successful teams in Pro Kabaddi League as they have made it to the playoffs in every season since their inception.