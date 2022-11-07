GNIT student succumbs to burn injuries

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a student identified as Vamshi Patel (22)from Guru Nanak Institute of Technology, on Saturday passed away, days after he set himself on fire, doused in sanitiser, on the college grounds.

The incident took place on Tuesday and Vamshi was rushed to the hospital by people who tried to help him. He suffered 80 per cent burns and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

According to a preliminary report of the Ibrahimpatnam police, Vamshi had reportedly been downhearted for some time after being turned down by a female acquaintance.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.