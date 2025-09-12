Gokaraju Lailavathi Women’s Engineering College Celebrates First Graduation Day

Hyderabad witnessed a proud milestone as Gokaraju Lailavathi Women’s Engineering College hosted its First Graduation Day ceremony. Professor Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University, graced the event as Chief Guest, emphasizing the significance of research, global opportunities, and quality education in shaping future leaders. He also distributed provisional certificates to the graduating students, marking a memorable achievement. Guest of Honor, Venkata Siva Rao Voolapalli, Executive V P of Teleperformance GBS, inspired students with his insights. The ceremony, attended by Registrar Dr K V S Raju, Principal Dr A Sai Hanuman, faculty, parents, and students, was a celebration of academic excellence and future aspirations.