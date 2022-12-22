Gold and Diamond jewellery worth Rs. 1 crore stolen from a shop in Banjara Hills

A massive theft took place in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad. According to the details, a person named Pawan Kumar runs a shop named Samantaka Diamonds in Filmnagar under Banjara Hills Police Station. He take orders from consumers, bring gold raw material from Surat and make ornaments.

In this order, on Tuesday, the raw material of gold was put in a locker and the store was locked. When the shop was opened on Wednesday morning, it was found that diamonds and gold worth Rs. 1 crore was stolen.

Upon the complaint filed by the victim, a case has been registered and investigation started.