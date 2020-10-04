Gold, diamond ornaments worth Rs 9.4 Cr seized at Hyderabad airport

The customs officials on Saturday night seized gold and diamond ornaments worth Rs 9.4 crore that are being transported to Mumbai through a cargo plane at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.

The officials said that the ornaments are being transported without any proper documents. Around 21 kg of gold and diamond ornaments including 2 kg in biscuit forms were seized.

The officials said that the gold and diamond officials were brought to Hyderabad from middle-east and are being transported to Mumbai through domestic cargo. The ornaments were found while screening the boxes.

Efforts have been launched to identify the persons behind the incident. An investigation is underway.