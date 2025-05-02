  • Menu
Gold Prices Drop in Hyderabad as Global Demand Decreases

Highlights

Gold prices in Hyderabad have dropped as global demand weakens due to easing international tensions and lower gold purchases by central banks.

Gold prices, which recently crossed Rs 1 lakh, are now slowly going down. This is happening because international tensions are easing, and central banks are buying less gold. As a result, the demand for gold has decreased, causing prices to drop.

On May 2, 2025, the gold prices in Hyderabad are:

24-carat gold (10 grams) is down by Rs 220, now priced at Rs 95,510.

22-carat gold (10 grams) is down by Rs 200, now priced at Rs 87,550.

The main reason for this drop is the lower demand for gold in global markets. For many years, people saw gold as a safe investment during times of uncertainty. But now that tensions are easing and tariffs are being reduced, there is less fear in the market, and gold is being sold in large amounts. Banks have also already increased their gold reserves, which is pushing prices lower in India.

