Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan calls for more awareness on eSanjeevani

Hyderabad : Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has called for creating more awareness on the eSanjeevani, the free telemedicine services being offered by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

She said that the free online out-patient services being offered as part of the National Tele-consultation Service need to be popularised on priority basis for the benefit of people.

The Governor, while addressing a webinar on "Improving tele- consultation services using eSanjeevani platform" on Monday, emphasised the need for popularising the eSanjeevani. She said that as Telangana was known as the information technology hub and has the best of the infrastructure, people should be encouraged to utilise the services with enhanced awareness.

The Governor stated that free out-patient services through eSanjeevani was the need of the hour during the Covid pandemic as the people can avail the services from the confines of their home in a safe manner.

She pointed out that there was an overwhelming response to her tele-medicine service during the floods in Hyderabad. "Tele-medicine is free and safe. It will avoid further potential infections during the hospital visits. As the clinics and OPD services remain closed in most of the areas, this eSanjeevani is a big boon for people," the Governor added.

Patients with cancer, renal, gynaecology, cardiac issues and complications other than covid can also utilise the eSanjeevani services through free OPD.

Dr Soundararajan suggested the utilisation of services of retired doctors or other medical professionals who were keeping out of their OPD clinics during the pandemic. Executive Director of AIIMS, Bibinagar Dr Vikas Bhatia and eSanjeevani Project Director Dr Sanjay Sood were among others who attended the webinar.