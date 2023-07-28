Governor Tamilisai apprised of relief work by Red Cross in flood-hit areas

Hyderabad: Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan was apprised on the flood- affected districts in wake of incessant rainfall in the State, at a review meeting with the Indian Red Cross Society on Thursday. She held video conferences with 33 IRCS district branches and the State office to review the situation across the state and took stock of the situation of society’s relief and rehabilitation efforts.

The IRCS chairman apprised the Governor that Jayashankar Bhoopalpally, Mulugu, Bhadrachalam and Khammam districts were worst affected due to severe and continuous rainfall. He informed the society initiated relief work immediately and started providing help to people whose houses were damaged.

‘People in affected locations are being offered tarpaulin covers, food provisions, utensils, blankets and medicine kits through the IRCS volunteers network’.

Governor asked the district teams to conduct a rapid assessment of the rain effect on housing, health and livelihood and urged affected people to approach the State and central IRCS for getting support. She advised the IRSC State office to open helplines and toll-free dedicated numbers for people, who need help to reach them.

The Governor asked IRCS State and district offices to start mobilising relief material by establishing a donation centre on the lines of the previous year the Raj Bhavan had initiated, where there was a good response.

She appreciated efforts of most affected district teams who have been doing exemplary work and advised to involve youth Red Cross members in mobilisation as well as relief work.