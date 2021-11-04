  • Menu
Governor Tamilisai, CM KCR extend Diwali greetings

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao greeted the people of the State on the occasion of Diwali festival.

In a message, the Governor said, "The Festival of Lights signifies the victory of righteousness over the evil and dispelling of darkness to herald a new light of happiness and prosperity".

She appealed to the people to buy local products and celebrate the festival and bring new light into the lives of the indigenous manufacturers in the true spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Tamilisai also urged the people to celebrate the festival in a safe manner with care, caution, and gaiety following Covid-19 protocols.

The Chief Minister said Diwali is celebrated by the people of the country as a Festival of Lights to dispel darkness. He prayed that Diwali would usher in progress in the lives of the people of Telangana.

