Governor Tamilisai for better medical services in rural areas

Hyderabad: Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday called for the better promotion of awareness and medical services in rural areas. She said that it was important to create better medical awareness among the rural people so as to enable them to fight diseases. She emphasised the need to provide the best medical services in rural areas as part of tertiary medical care.

Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan was speaking at the White Coats Ceremony held at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bibinagar. She exhorted the medical students to respect the white coat and inculcate the spirit of commitment towards the profession and service to the most deserving and needy, especially those from the downtrodden sections.

"The white coat symbolises service, responsibility, research, and purity. You are all must be proud to get selected into such a prestigious medical college like the AIIMS. I hope you all will live up to the expectations of the profession and the society," she added.

The Governor emphasised on the need for better communication with the patients, this would help them fight the disease with better morale.

Referring to the massive increase in the number of under graduate and post-graduate medical seats in the country, the Governor thanked the Prime Minister for his efforts in establishing the AIIMS in all the States and sanctioning a medical college for each district in the country. Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan mentioned the initiatives like Ayushman Bharat and generic medicines as highly useful to the people.

The Governor appreciated the AIIMS, Bibinagar, faculty and administration for shaping the institute as an institution of medical excellence in a short span of time.

Later, she went around the hospital and inspected the facilities and had also interacted with the patients.