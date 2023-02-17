Governor Tamilisai greets CM KCR on his Birthday

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday wished Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Taking to Twitter handle, she said "Birthday Wishes to honb @TelanganaCMO Shri K Chandrasekar Rao garu





Similarly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too greeted the Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief and Telangana Chief Minister k Chandrashekar Rao on his birthday.

Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar has announced adoption of more than 1000 acres of the Kodimyala forest area in Kondagattu under the Green India Challenge initiative to mark the occasion of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's birthday which is celebrated on February 17.



Hailing the Chief Minister's decision to develop the Kondagattu temple into a spiritual and tourist hub, the Rajya Sabha MP on Thursday announced that he would adopt above thousand acre forest land in the Kondagattu area as part his Green India Challenge.

752 acres in Kodimyala Reserve Forest's compartment 684 and 342 acres in compartment 685, a total of 1,094 acres of land is being adopted.

In the first installment, the MP announced that above thousand acres of forest land will be further greened at a cost of Rs.1 crore. The MP said that the remaining works would be completed in installments.

The MP said that he has a strong connection with Kondagattu from his childhood, as he had visited that place several times with the Chief Minister.

"As the Honble CM Sri KCR garu announced renovation of #Kondagattu temple with 600 Crores, I thought, it will be fitting to adopt 1095 acres of Kodimyal Reserve Forest as part of #GreenIndiaChallenge. Will do the honours on the occasion of the legend's birthday tomorrow," MP Santosh tweeted.