Governor Tamilisai makes surprise visit to OGH to assess ground zero situation

Hyderabad: Amidst the war of words between the Governor and the Health Minister, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday made a surprise visit to the Osmania General Hospital overseeing all the hospital wards and engaged in discussions with both the patients and the doctors and para-medical staff. She raised concern over the quality of facilities and the issue of limited space.

Expressing her satisfaction with the treatment provided despite various limitations, she commended the doctors and staff for their efforts and said that she has raised these concerns with the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and the Health Department on multiple occasions. The governor shared that her first meeting upon assuming office as the Governor of Telangana was with a delegation from Osmania General Hospital.

Since then, she had made regular appeals on the improvisation of the hospital and communicated with the State government.

Tamilisai received numerous appeals from both OGH medical students and the general public regarding the horrible condition of OGH. She also highlighted that the issue was raised during a recent OGH Alumni meeting. Notably, the High Court had cleared the case, and she expressed appreciation for this decision. Dr Soundararajan urged the State government to make alternative arrangements before any further legal hurdles arise.

Emphasizing that the well-being of poor patients should be the government's highest priority, she acknowledged the exemplary work being done by the doctors despite the existing limitations.

During her visit, the governor observed the post-operative ward and general ward, both of which she described as being in not good state. Dr Soundararajan clarified that her intention was not to engage in a blame game, but rather to ensure that the poor and needy patients receive the best possible treatment facilities as it is the only resort for them to get treated.

The governor expected all concerned authorities to take her suggestions constructively and take appropriate measures. She emphasized her perspective as a doctor and reiterated that the well-being of patients will always be her top concern.

She urged the government to take immediate action in constructing a new building with 3,000 beds. In case any legal obstacles arise due to the heritage building, she requested that alternative arrangements be made promptly.