Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan calls Union Budget a game changer

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday termed the Union Budget 2023-24 as a game changer for sectors like Education, Agriculture, and Rural Development.

She said that the highest-ever budgetary allocation made to the education and skill development will have transformative impact in the days to come. The Governor was chairing a discussion on "Education, Rural Development, and Agricultural Sectors: Initiatives and Allocation in the Union Budget 2023-24," at the Raj Bhavan, here.

Speaking on the occasion, Tamilisai said that "the special emphasis on promotion of digital technologies, skilling, entrepreneurship, and innovation will transform the education sector in tune with the spirit of the National Education Policy 2020".

Referring to the Agricultural Startups, use of technology, promotion of natural farming, increased support under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, she said that agriculture will get a major boost with all the initiatives. Eminent personalities from the fields of education, agriculture, and rural development representing organisations like the NIRD, NARM, ICRISAT, CESS, EFLU, and MANUU and others took part in the panel discussion.

On the occasion, the Governor treated the guests with the dishes made up of millets, as part of the International Year of Millets-2023 celebrations.