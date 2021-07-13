Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan scripts history by taking jab amidst tribals

Hyderabad: Inspiring and motivating tribal people to get vaccinated to protect themselves from Covid, Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday got her second dose of vaccine, along with women, at KC Thanda, in Maheshwaram mandal of Ranga Reddy district.



Concerned about reports indicating low percentage of vaccination among tribals, she got the dose. Inspired by the State's First Citizen coming to their village and taking the vaccine, women and others enthusiastically vied with one another other to take the jab.

"I just want to set an example by taking the vaccine at their remote habitation and motivate tribals to overcome vaccine-hesitancy and come forward to get vaccinated," she said.

Seated along with tribal women, who came in their traditional attire, the Governor took the jab evoking instantaneous applause from tribals and the Health staff and the media personnel present in the PHC.

The Governor, who is a doctor herself, called for 100 per cent vaccination of all tribals with special attention to the primitive groups living in remote forest areas.

"The tribal people should be given vaccination on a priority basis. They should be protected from this deadly pandemic," she added.

A tribal woman, Sunitha, said the Governor herself coming to the habitation and getting vaccinated is a huge honour for them. She said Dr Tamilisai's visit has inspired the tribals and gave them a new hope and courage about vaccination..

The Governor greeted them in Telugu and conveyed her greetings.

"I have a special fondness and liking towards tribal people. I came here to give you all courage to get vaccinated and get protected," she added.

She appreciated Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's efforts in effectively containing the pandemic in the State and in taking the vaccination drive forward.

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy stated that it was a huge honour for the district and tribals across the State that the Governor took the vaccine at a habitation and thus setting a personal example.

Earlier, the Governor planted a sapling at the village garden and offered prayers at Shiva Ganga temple along with her husband, eminent Nephrologist Dr. P. Soundararajan. She surprised villagers by distributing sweet boxes to each of the household in the thanda and handed over sweet boxes to some participants at the meeting.

Additional Collector Prateek Jain, local politicians and officials were present. Commissioner of Police Cyberabad Mahesh Bhagwat oversaw the security arrangements made for the Governor's visit

A day earlier, the minister went into a huddle with senior officials of the Police, education and Health departments in the district to ensure fool-proof arrangements for the visit. Collector Amoy Kumar, Jain, Swarajya Laxmi were among those who attended.