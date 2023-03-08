Govt all set to roll outArogya Mahila today

The health department would take up special health checkups for women every Tuesday in the Primary Health Centers (PHCs) under the new scheme of the government 'Arogya Mahila' beginning on the occasion of International Women's Day.





The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had announced another revolutionary programme to protect women's health in the state named as 'Arogya Mahila' which would be launched in 100 PHCs of the State on Wednesday. Apart from special checkups, appropriate medicines would also be given on the spot and those who need additional care would be sent to referral hospitals.





According to the officials, 57 types of medical tests would be conducted for women of all ages in 33 districts of the State. Mainly divided into eight packages, this health women's programme includes diagnostics, cancer screening, nutritional problems, urinary problems, menopause related, family planning, infertility, menstrual problems, sexually transmitted diseases, underweight problems, and a total of 20 medical examinations organized in different parts of the State performed in pathological labs.





Apart from these, blood pressure, sugar and anaemia tests are conducted in all PHCs. These test reports are provided within 24 hours. As the chances of cancer disease are high in women, diagnostic tests for it would be conducted. In this programme, breast cancer screening tests would be conducted for women above 30 years of age in primary health centres, urban health centres and Basti Dawakhanas, mammogram tests at district centres and regional hospitals, colposcopy, cryotherapy, biopsy, pap smear tests would be performed.





Medical tests for iodine deficiency (thyroid), vitamin D-3, B-12 etc. are conducted for women in the state. All primary health centres, urban health centres and bastiDawakhanas in the State would conduct basic examinations for women suffering from urinary diseases. Similarly, tests and counselling are also conducted for problems such as menopause, menstruation, family planning, childlessness etc. Those in need are referred to the district centres for ultrasound examinations. This health women's programme will be launched by public representatives across the State.