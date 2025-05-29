Live
- Bezwada Bar Assn celebrates NTR birth anniversary
- NTR laid foundation for women’s education
- Heavy Rainfall Expected as Southwest Monsoon Spreads Across Andhra Pradesh
- Govt school teacher shot dead in Bihar
- HC warns TMC MP of civil imprisonment
- Centre demands J’khand DGP Anurag’s removal
- 44 NDA MLAs ready to form new government in Manipur
- England tour turning point for Indian cricket: Pujara
- Satwik-Chirag pair makes winning comeback
- NTR’s glory immortal: Collector
Govt approves new RGUKT campus at Mahabubnagar
Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday granted administrative sanction for the establishment of a new campus of the Rajiv Gandhi University...
Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday granted administrative sanction for the establishment of a new campus of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) at Mahabubnagar and it is set to commence from the academic year 2025-26. The decision was approved following proposals from the Telangana Council of Higher Education and the Commissioner of Technical Education.
According to officials, the new campus will offer undergraduate courses in Computer Science and Engineering, including specialisations in artificial intelligence and machine learning and data science. Admission notification has been issued with 180 seats. While the government has approved the creation of the campus, separate orders regarding the budget and staffing are expected to follow. The Vice Chancellor (in-charge) of RGUKT Basar, along with the Commissioner of Technical Education, has been tasked with taking the necessary steps to establish and operationalise the campus.