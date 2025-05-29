Govt approves new RGUKT campus at Mahabubnagar

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday granted administrative sanction for the establishment of a new campus of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) at Mahabubnagar and it is set to commence from the academic year 2025-26. The decision was approved following proposals from the Telangana Council of Higher Education and the Commissioner of Technical Education.

According to officials, the new campus will offer undergraduate courses in Computer Science and Engineering, including specialisations in artificial intelligence and machine learning and data science. Admission notification has been issued with 180 seats. While the government has approved the creation of the campus, separate orders regarding the budget and staffing are expected to follow. The Vice Chancellor (in-charge) of RGUKT Basar, along with the Commissioner of Technical Education, has been tasked with taking the necessary steps to establish and operationalise the campus.