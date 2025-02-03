Govt committed to employee welfare: TGMFC chairman

Hyderabad: The Telangana Minorities Finance Corporation chairman Obedullah Kothwal reassured government employees that the State government was committed for their welfare.

While inaugurating the All Minority Employees Workers Associations Diary and Calendar-2025 at an event held in Haj House as a special guest on Sunday, Kothwal said that the Revanth Reddy government was sincerely working to resolve the issues of employees in Telangana state. He assured that he would make every effort to resolve the issues faced by minority employees.

The event marked an important milestone in promoting unity and solidarity among minority employees. Prominent personalities, including Sheikh Farooq Hussain, Dr Waheed Shah Qadri, Md Rashid, Zahid Akhtar, Dr Shabana Begum, Dr Amina Begum, Sajida Khan, Arif Ayub, Mujeeb Ashraf and presidents and chief secretaries of various associations from across the state attended the programme.