Govt developing temples: Talasani

Hyderabad: The State government is developing temples in the State, said Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav. He visited Vana Durga temple in Medak district and performed special pujas to mark Shivaratri festival.

Later the minister said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been developing temples to protect 'our' traditions. "Yadadri, Vemulawada, Sutharama, Yedupayala and other temples are developed by the CM", he claimed.

Yadav also said all facilities were being made for devotees for Shivaratri festival. "The government is promoting our culture and traditions". He praised MLA Padma Devender Reddy for developing the local Yedupayala temple.