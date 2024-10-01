Govt in mission mode to fill vacancies in all depts

Hyderabad: The State government is moving on a ‘mission mode’ to fulfill the aspirations of the unemployed youth by taking up job recruitment in all government departments. The government, which has already announced a job calendar and filled more than 60,000 jobs in the first year of its rule, is ready to issue a series of job notifications soon.

Officials said that the medical and health departments are making arrangements to fill a large number of vacancies by this year's end. Notifications have already been issued to fill nearly 4,000 jobs recently.

The notifications were issued to fill 1,284 lab technician posts, 2,050 nursing officer (staff nurse) posts, and 633 pharmacist (grade two) posts were released in September.

The department is identifying the vacancies to issue fresh notifications soon. The Commission announced the long-pending group four results, and the process of verification of certificates for the recruitment of 8180 posts is under way.

Group one prelims exam was conducted in June 2024 without any hurdles, and arrangements are being made for the main exam in October. Officials said that more than 8000 posts of TGT, PGT, junior lecturers, and degree college lecturer posts in residential societies were also filled. Newly recruited 687 AEE have received the recruitment orders recently from the hands of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The results of 581 hostel welfare officer posts and 53 divisional accounts officer posts in the welfare department have been released. Officials said that the CM already announced another DSC notification soon after identifying the vacancies in the teaching profession, and the teaching and non-teaching staff in all state-owned universities will also be filled at the earliest.