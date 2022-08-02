Govt makes 45 urban forest parks available for people

Hyderabad: The State government has made available 45 urban forest parks for people as part of the massive tree plantation under the 'Haritha Haram' programme.

The government had envisaged bringing up 109 urban forest parks across the State at an estimated cost of Rs 700 crore. So far it spent Rs 400 crore and made available 39 parks for people. Recently six parks were inaugurated.

As part of the Haritha Haram, the Forest department, along with Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), has been involved in developing parks with the theme 'Save Forest... increase greenery'.

Officials said the State was an inspiration to the country in terms of huge plantations under the Haritha Haram programme. Officials from other States were coming to Telangana and studying the model and implementing it there, they said.

Apart from providing a serene atmosphere, other facilities were provided to people of the city. The government developed urban forest parks at Pallegadda, Sirigiripuram, Srinagar, Tummuluri and Manyamkancha, as part of Haritha Haram, officials added.