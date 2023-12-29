Govt receives 7.46L applications on 1st day of Praja Palana prog

Hyderabad : As many as 7,46,414 applications have been received on the first day of Praja Palana on Thursday.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari has said that 2,88,711 applications were received from rural areas and 4,57,703 applications including GHMC from all Municipalities.

The Chief Secretary held teleconference With the District Collectors and reviewed on the management of Praja Palana programme. Municipal Administration Secretary D Kishor and Rural Development Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania also attended the programme.

She instructed the district authorities to provide adequate application forms for Six Guarantees in every centre. On the first day, the programme received huge response from people in both Rural and Urban areas, the chief Secretary said warned strict action will be taken against the persons who sell applications.

The officials have been asked to provide basic amenities like drinking water at the centre where people thronged in huge numbers to submit forms since morning. Shanthi Kumari said that one centre should be opened for every 100 persons. Special help desks will also be set to help people to fill the application forms and a special number will be given to the persons to update the status of their applications.