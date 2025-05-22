Govt takes proactive steps ahead of heavy rain forecast

Hyderabad: Following heavy rains on Wednesday, the State government made arrangements in advance for rescue operations in the rain hit areas. Three NDRF teams were positioned in Hyderabad and SDRF teams have been deployed in all 10 old district headquarters.

The government has directed the district collectors to take precautionary measures to prevent any kind of disaster as the monsoon is expected to arrive by the end of this month in the current monsoon season, with moderate to heavy rains likely in several districts of the State. In the wake of the Meteorological Department’s announcement that the monsoon will arrive in Telangana by the end of May, the Special Chief Secretary, Disaster Management Department, Arvind Kumar has issued appropriate guidelines for the districts on precautionary measures.

Keeping in mind the damage caused by the failure of the NDRF forces to reach the spot in time due to the heavy rains in August 2024, 12 State Disaster Relief Forces (SDRF) have been kept ready in advance this time. He said that each team will consist of 100 well-trained policemen from the Telangana Special Police and these teams have been formed in various parts of the State.

Thus, even if there is heavy rain or storm anywhere, the nearest SDRF teams will reach immediately, he told the Collectors. Along with this, he said that this time three NDRF teams have been specially formed in Hyderabad.

He highlighted that the NDRF has been requested to form additional NDRF teams specifically in the districts that receive heavy rains this time.

The Special Chief Secretary said that fire personnel have been specially trained on disaster prevention measures in all fire stations in the joint district headquarters. HYDRA teams have been formed to respond immediately to Hyderabad and its suburbs. He said that the above measures will be useful in reducing losses in case of heavy rains or sudden rains.

He directed that if there is a possibility of heavy rains or floods, the SDRF and NDRF teams assigned to the respective districts should be in touch and the details of the respective teams should be given to the relevant authorities.

He said that the District Collectors should contact the fire officers of their districts from time to time and get the services of the State Disaster Force, and if NDRF services are needed in emergency situations, they should be in touch with the State Disaster Management Department. He also suggested that the services of Singareni Collieries staff, who are well-trained in disaster prevention, should be utilised. The Special Chief Secretary has also issued instructions to the District Collectors to take special care of flood-affected and rain-affected areas in their districts.