Govt teaching docs to take up ‘Chalo Hyderabad’ if issues not resolved

Hyderabad: Agitating for their demands--like transfers, payment of PRC arrears, solving problems in peripheral colleges--the Telangana Teaching Government Doctors’ Association has threatened to take up a ‘Chalo Hyderabad’ rally if the government fails to address the demands.

A meeting of the members of the association was held at IMA Hall, Koti on Sunday. Teaching doctors from assistant professors to additional DM-level officers from all 25 medical colleges across the State attended. The meeting discussed the doctors’ problems.

The members said the system operates in such a way as to increase pressure on doctors instead of solving the problems faced by them. The association leaders said the government should respond quickly on transfers, PRC arrears and problems in peripheral colleges; or else hey will decide on a special action programme to solve the problems while maintaining unity.

Association president Dr. Anwar said in the review meetings held every month, the focus should not only be on the targets to be given, but also the problems of the doctors discussed.

He said the government should know that Telangana is at the best in terms of health statistics in the country, which means that it was because of the collective efforts of all doctors. When they protested last year, despite the assurances given by Health Minister T Harish Rao, all members expressed their dismay that many issues remained unsolved.

After the all-member meeting, with the support of all, it was decided to inform the government of the problems; if the government does not respond within a specified week, it was decided to take up a ‘Chalo Hyderabad’ rally with more than 5.000 doctors.

The meeting was attended by association members Dr Jalagam Tirupati Rao, Dr Kiran Madala, Dr Pratibha Lakshmi, treasurer Dr Kiran Prakash, regional secretary Dr L Ramesh, Dr Babu and more than 200 members.